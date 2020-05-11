Lions Club shouts a round for frontline workers

KIND GIFT: Karinya Residential Manager Liz Clark and Kerry from KK's Tapas Bar and Restaurant with Nanango Lions Club Secretary Jenny and President Sue Cox giving gift vouchers for free hot drinks.

KIND GIFT: Karinya Residential Manager Liz Clark and Kerry from KK's Tapas Bar and Restaurant with Nanango Lions Club Secretary Jenny and President Sue Cox giving gift vouchers for free hot drinks.

NANANGO aged care workers have been surprised with a generous gift in recognition of their work as frontline workers.

In recognition of their hard work caring for the residents at Karinya during the coronavirus outbreak, Nanango Lions Club decided to donate free hot drinks at KK’s Tapas Bar to Southern Cross Care Queensland Karinya Nanango staff.

Lions Club president Sue Cox said they felt the efforts of the front-line aged care workers should be celebrated.

“Our community is grateful for the dedication and compassion of the staff at Karinya, who have worked so hard to protect and care for our older loved ones in a difficult time,” she said.

“We wanted to let them know that we recognise their efforts and free hot drinks is a way to show our appreciation.”

Karinya residential manager Liz Clark said the gesture was very gratefully received.

“Knowing that we have the support of the community provides us all with such a morale boost,” she said.

Ms Clark said the virus outbreak had provided challenges for Karinya to deal with, but the health and wellbeing of residents remained a priority.

They have implemented temperature checking visitors, ensuring staff have had flu vaccinations and doing visitation differently, either at a distance or using technology.