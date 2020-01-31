Lion’s new tricks to evade taggers

BRISBANE star Lachie Neale has a few extra tricks up his sleeve to evade taggers in 2020.

The prolific Lions midfielder was joined by teammates Mitch Robinson and Jarrod Berry for an afternoon with the acrobats and performers from the "Kurios" production from Cirque du Soleil which is currently running in Brisbane.

The Lions trio tried their hand at trampolining, swinging from a suspended bicycle and ropes among other acrobatic endeavours while the Kurios stars took a break from their jaw-dropping, body-twisting feats to kick and handball a Sherrin.

If Neale finds himself in a tight spot during the AFL season, he has some new moves to find some space.

"You'd love to have their flexibility and core strength. That was an awesome experience. They are completely different athletes and take things to a whole new level,'' he said.

"The exercises that we went through were the absolute basics for them. It was probably the start of their warm-up while we were at maximum effort doing all that we could do."

After winning Brisbane's club champion award in 2019 and finishing equal third in the Brownlow Medal count following a standout first season at the Gabba, Neale said he can elevate his game.

"For me, there's certainly areas I want to improve in. I probably went to ground a little bit too much last year and have worked really hard to try and build a bit more explosiveness and a bit more balance over the footy,'' he said.

"Hopefully I can keep my feet a bit more which will help my production out on the field.

"I'm as hungry as ever to have a better year than last year, so I'm super excited.''

Brisbane is set to have another match simulation Friday night after having two competitive hitouts at last week's training camp in Tasmania, and Neale said the Lions were ready to rip in to the season-proper.

"If you are not moving forwards, you are going backwards in this competition and we are always looking at ways to improve our footy,'' he said.

"It's going to be extremely competitive with the younger sides coming through with another year of development in them.

"But I feel like we are in a great spot and have set ourselves up by building a great base over the pre-season.

"We are definitely ready to get into the games. We are probably sick of pounding out the laps and everyone is itching to have a crack.''

