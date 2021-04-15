Lisa Curry’s ‘fear’ seven months after Jaimi’s death

Lisa Curry has posted an emotional tribute to her daughter Jaimi seven months after her tragic death, describing the "pain and fear" she feels every day.

Jaimi Curry Kenny, the daughter of former Ironman Grant Kenny, was aged just 33 when she died in September last year after a long-term illness.

Ms Curry wrote a lengthy post on social media on Wednesday, saying it saddened her "greatly that life goes on" without her daughter, who reportedly battled alcoholism and an eating disorder.

"My brain has thoughts and conversations that my mouth can't say," Ms Curry wrote.

"It's hard to talk about the pain and fear that is felt daily … life goes on.

"People say you get stronger … you don't. You just learn to hide it better."

Lisa Curry has posted an emotional tribute to her daughter seven months after her death. Picture: Instagram via NCA NewsWire

The triple-Olympian said she found herself "constantly stopping to remember" that her daughter was not there.

"(There are) so many beautiful moments that she would have loved. But we still include her in everything we do," she said.

Ms Curry said she still talked to Jaimi's three-year-old nephew Flynn about his aunty.

"Flynn and I talk about her often because she always said to me, make sure he remembers me, and we do," she said.

Ms Curry told her followers that if they were struggling and "living in a way that is on the road to the inevitable" she hoped "by reading this, you can feel the pain of the people left behind".

Lisa Curry previously posted this touching picture on social media. Picture: Instagram

"I know you would say it's not about us … and it's not … but I hope you can understand, know and feel how loved you truly are, and that living life, and not just existing, is worth it," she said.

"Keep fighting and don't give up. Where there is life there is hope.

"Life is so precious and there's so much to look forward to.

"Jaimi was so loved and is so missed.

"We hide our tears when we say her name, but the pain in our hearts is still the same."

Originally published as Lisa Curry's 'fear' seven months after Jaimi's death