LIST: Brewing cyclone shuts roads across region

Ashley Pillhofer
12th Mar 2020 7:36 AM

Many roads are closed in the region as rainfall continues.

More rain is expected today, as a tropical low brewing in the Coral Sea makes its way down the coast.

Drivers are urged to be cautious on the roads and not to drive through flood waters.

 

-The Peak Downs Highway at Strathfield near the junction with Fitzroy Developmental Road is impacted by long-term flooding.

No delays are expected but motorists are advised to not drive in flood water.

-The Bruce Highway 10k south of Koumala is impacted by heavy rain.

The northbound lanes towards Koumala are impacted by no delays are expected.

-May Downs Road at Clarke Creek is closed to traffic in both directions.

-Strathdickie Road at the Myrtle Creek Bridge on Hamilton Plains is closed to all traffic.

TMR advised heavy rain was impacting the road just before 7am today.

-Palm Tree Road at Sandiford is closed to all through traffic with water over the road.

TMR advised heavy rain was impacting the road just before 7am today.

-Marian Eton Road at Sandy Creek is closed to all traffic.

-Cedar Creek Falls Road at Palm Grove is closed to all traffic.

-Quarry Road at Hamilton Plains is closed to all traffic.

-Collinvale Road at Gregory River is closed to all traffic.

-Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains is closed due to water over the road.

-TMR warns of adverse driving conditions at Windmill Crossing at Mount Pleasant where water is over the road. The crossing is closed to traffic in both directions.

-Golf Links Road at Beaconsfield from Mackay Bucasia Rd Roundabout to Eaglemount Rd is closed due to heavy rain.

-Barrie Lane at Homebush is closed at the first crossing due to the river flooding.

-Strathmore Road at Springlands is closed to all traffic due to long-term flooding.

-TMR warns of adverse driving conditions at Normanby Road at Bogie where there is a slippery surface impacting the area.

-TMR warns of adverse driving conditions between Clairview, Ilbilbie and Koumala.

