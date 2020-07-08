LIST: Five people sentenced for drug charges in Kingaroy
Five people have been sentenced for drug related charges at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.
Conor Taylor Fisher
The 21-year-old Kingaroy man pleaded guilty, charged with two counts of possessing drugs and drug related utensils.
On June 2 police intercepted a vehicle and found Fisher in possession of meth and a pipe.
On June 4 police again intercepted a vehicle and found the 21-year-old in possession of two glass pipes, a lighter and 0.5 grams of meth.
Conor Fisher was sentenced to attend a drug diversion program with a bond of $500 over six months.
Sinead Renee Tebbutt
The Kingaory woman pleaded guilty to possession of a pipe in connection to smoking a dangerous drug.
Police executed a search warrant on a Youngman Street address in Kingaroy on 16 June, subsequently finding the pipe.
Tebbutt was sentenced to attend a drug diversion with a bond of $300.
Cody James Dehennin
The 19-year-old Kingaroy man pleaded guilty to being charged with the unlawful possession of a dangerous drug known as cannabis.
Police intercepted a vehicle on June 1 in Kingaroy and found five grams of cannabis.
Cody Dehennin was sentenced to attend a drug diversion program and sign a good behaviour bond in the sum of $300 for the period of six months.
Codie Whitney North
The 25-year-old Kingaroy woman pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a dangerous drug in methamphetamine and possessing a pipe in relation to smoking a dangerous drug.
Police searched a Kingaroy address uncovering the drug and drug related utensil.
Codie North was convicted and fined $500.
Helen Edith Stevenson
The 59-year-old Kingaroy woman pleaded guilty to four charges of unlawfully possessing dangerous drugs and drug related utensils.
On 11 June police executed a search warrant finding Stevenson in possession of two grams of weed, one point of meth, six tablets of diazepam and a glass pipe.
Edith Stevenson was sentenced to a drug diversion program bond of $500.