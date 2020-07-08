LIST: Five people sentenced for drug charges in Kingaroy

DRUG CHARGES: Five people were charged with drug offences at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court this morning. (Picture: File)

DRUG CHARGES: Five people were charged with drug offences at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court this morning. (Picture: File)

Five people have been sentenced for drug related charges at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

Conor Taylor Fisher

The 21-year-old Kingaroy man pleaded guilty, charged with two counts of possessing drugs and drug related utensils.

On June 2 police intercepted a vehicle and found Fisher in possession of meth and a pipe.

On June 4 police again intercepted a vehicle and found the 21-year-old in possession of two glass pipes, a lighter and 0.5 grams of meth.

Conor Fisher was sentenced to attend a drug diversion program with a bond of $500 over six months.

Sinead Renee Tebbutt

The Kingaory woman pleaded guilty to possession of a pipe in connection to smoking a dangerous drug.

Police executed a search warrant on a Youngman Street address in Kingaroy on 16 June, subsequently finding the pipe.

Tebbutt was sentenced to attend a drug diversion with a bond of $300.

Cody James Dehennin

The 19-year-old Kingaroy man pleaded guilty to being charged with the unlawful possession of a dangerous drug known as cannabis.

Police intercepted a vehicle on June 1 in Kingaroy and found five grams of cannabis.

Cody Dehennin was sentenced to attend a drug diversion program and sign a good behaviour bond in the sum of $300 for the period of six months.

Codie Whitney North

The 25-year-old Kingaroy woman pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a dangerous drug in methamphetamine and possessing a pipe in relation to smoking a dangerous drug.

Police searched a Kingaroy address uncovering the drug and drug related utensil.

Codie North was convicted and fined $500.

Helen Edith Stevenson

The 59-year-old Kingaroy woman pleaded guilty to four charges of unlawfully possessing dangerous drugs and drug related utensils.

On 11 June police executed a search warrant finding Stevenson in possession of two grams of weed, one point of meth, six tablets of diazepam and a glass pipe.

Edith Stevenson was sentenced to a drug diversion program bond of $500.