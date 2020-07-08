Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG CHARGES: Five people were charged with drug offences at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court this morning. (Picture: File)
DRUG CHARGES: Five people were charged with drug offences at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court this morning. (Picture: File)
Crime

LIST: Five people sentenced for drug charges in Kingaroy

Tristan Evert
8th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five people have been sentenced for drug related charges at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

Conor Taylor Fisher

The 21-year-old Kingaroy man pleaded guilty, charged with two counts of possessing drugs and drug related utensils.

On June 2 police intercepted a vehicle and found Fisher in possession of meth and a pipe.

On June 4 police again intercepted a vehicle and found the 21-year-old in possession of two glass pipes, a lighter and 0.5 grams of meth.

Conor Fisher was sentenced to attend a drug diversion program with a bond of $500 over six months.

Sinead Renee Tebbutt

The Kingaory woman pleaded guilty to possession of a pipe in connection to smoking a dangerous drug.

Police executed a search warrant on a Youngman Street address in Kingaroy on 16 June, subsequently finding the pipe.

Tebbutt was sentenced to attend a drug diversion with a bond of $300.

Cody James Dehennin

The 19-year-old Kingaroy man pleaded guilty to being charged with the unlawful possession of a dangerous drug known as cannabis.

Police intercepted a vehicle on June 1 in Kingaroy and found five grams of cannabis.

Cody Dehennin was sentenced to attend a drug diversion program and sign a good behaviour bond in the sum of $300 for the period of six months.

Codie Whitney North

The 25-year-old Kingaroy woman pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a dangerous drug in methamphetamine and possessing a pipe in relation to smoking a dangerous drug.

Police searched a Kingaroy address uncovering the drug and drug related utensil.

Codie North was convicted and fined $500.

Helen Edith Stevenson

The 59-year-old Kingaroy woman pleaded guilty to four charges of unlawfully possessing dangerous drugs and drug related utensils.

On 11 June police executed a search warrant finding Stevenson in possession of two grams of weed, one point of meth, six tablets of diazepam and a glass pipe.

Edith Stevenson was sentenced to a drug diversion program bond of $500.

kingaroy magistrates court south burnett crime south burnett news
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged fake gunman charged after terrorising public

        premium_icon Alleged fake gunman charged after terrorising public

        Crime POLICE were called to the park to reports of a man allegedly waving a gun at traffic.

        Proston man hospitalised after severe motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Proston man hospitalised after severe motorcycle crash

        Breaking Man transported to hospital after sever motorcycle crash.

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Lenient sentence for ‘extremely dangerous’ attack on cousin

        premium_icon Lenient sentence for ‘extremely dangerous’ attack on cousin

        Crime A YOUNG man has avoided prison despite multiple alleged attacks on his cousin, who...