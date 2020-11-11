LIST: Kingaroy’s worst streets for drug crime revealed

Is your street the worst in Kingaroy for drug crime? File Photo.

FOR the past four years, drug crime has been on the rise in Kingaroy and our courts are becoming overcrowded with possession, production, and ever trafficking charges.

In June, two Kingaroy men faced court after police raids uncovered 450 grams of cannabis, drug utensils and $4400 in cash hidden in DVD cases.

The first man, Peter Gunther Thierauf pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing drug utensils and one charge of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence. The second man, Brenton Johanne Brandtner pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and two charges of possessing drug utensils.

As a result, Thierauf’s suspended sentence was activated for three months and convictions were recorded on all charges.

Brandtner was ordered to forfeit all the seized items including the cash, was fined $1250 and had his suspended sentence extended for six months.

In July, a 21-year-old Kingaroy man was busted in July this year after police executed a search warrant at his Haly Street address. Kale Lyndon Camfferman pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the drugs misuse act at Kingaroy Magistrates Court after police located 1197 grams of cannabis and $480 cash.

Between August 8 and November 7, Kingaroy police laid 98 charges, compared to 76 this time last year.

According to the Queensland Police Service Crime Map, here are the Kingaroy Street that saw drug offences committed in the past few months, ranked highest to lowest.

Youngman Street: 16

Haly Street: 12

Alford Street: 8

First Ave: 8

Frangipani Drive: 8

William Street: 4

Windsor Circle: 4

Banksia Drive: 3

Buckingham Street: 3

Harris Rd: 3

Premier Drive: 3

D’Aguilar Hwy: 2

Fitzroy Street: 2

Francis Street: 2

Jarrah Street: 2

Kurtellen Cres: 2

Lara Court: 2

Somerset Street: 2

Wieden Street: 2

Alford Street East: 1

Avoca Street: 1

Gabbee Street: 1

Kelvyn St: 1

Marjorie Street: 1

Moonya Street: 1

Pound st: 1

River Rd: 1

Roseva Pde: 1

Venman Street: 1