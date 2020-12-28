LIST: More roadworks to kick off in the new year

Major roads works on two state controlled roads will be kicking off in the new year. Picture: Valeriu Campan

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council will be starting a number of road works on state-controlled works early next year.

The council advised contractors will be commencing works on the below listed state controlled roads in mid-January 2021.

Memerambi Gordonbrook Road: Heavy formation grade on the unsealed section & Medium formation grading on the road shoulder of the sealed section.

Kingaroy Barkers Creek Road: Shoulder Grade.

These works are expected to be undertaken over a 3 – 4 week period, weather permitting.

In order to provide a safe work environment, the work areas will be controlled by signage or with traffic controllers as required.

Motorists are requested to travel with extreme care, to drive to the prevailing road conditions and to adhere to signage.

The council apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanks you for your patience while works are in progress.