Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Major roads works on two state controlled roads will be kicking off in the new year. Picture: Valeriu Campan
Major roads works on two state controlled roads will be kicking off in the new year. Picture: Valeriu Campan
Council News

LIST: More roadworks to kick off in the new year

Dominic Elsome
28th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council will be starting a number of road works on state-controlled works early next year.

The council advised contractors will be commencing works on the below listed state controlled roads in mid-January 2021.

Memerambi Gordonbrook Road: Heavy formation grade on the unsealed section & Medium formation grading on the road shoulder of the sealed section.

Kingaroy Barkers Creek Road: Shoulder Grade.

These works are expected to be undertaken over a 3 – 4 week period, weather permitting.

In order to provide a safe work environment, the work areas will be controlled by signage or with traffic controllers as required.

Motorists are requested to travel with extreme care, to drive to the prevailing road conditions and to adhere to signage.

The council apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanks you for your patience while works are in progress.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Coles and Woolworths will be going head-to-head in a bun fight, as we can reveal the Queensland suburbs that buy the most.

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News "Recovery was observed for some but not all cancer-related services"

        Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        Premium Content Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        News State's shocking drowning numbers revealed