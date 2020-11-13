LIST: Murgon’s worst streets for drug crime revealed

IS YOUR street on the list of the worst in the region for drug crime? FIND OUT HERE:

FOR the past four years, drug crime has been on the rise across the South Burnett and our courts are becoming overcrowded with possession, production, and ever trafficking charges.

This year between August 13 and November 12, Murgon police laid 59 drug charges on the streets of Murgon compared to 53 this time last year.

According to the Queensland Police Service Online Crime Map, these are the Murgon streets that saw drug offences committed in the past few months, ranked highest to lowest.

Lamb Street: 9

MacAlister Street: 8

Armstrong Street: 8

Cobb Street South: 6

Watt Street: 5

Bunya Highway: 4

Black Street: 2

Gore Street: 2

Chataway Street: 2

Douglas Street North: 2

Cobb Street: 2

Gayndah Road: 2:

Bradleys Road: 1

Paul Holznagal Road: 1

Wallace Street: 1

Stephens Street West: 1

Palmer Street: 1

Pearson Street: 1

Perkins Street 1