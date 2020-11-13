Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IS YOUR street on the list of the worst in the region for drug crime? FIND OUT HERE:
IS YOUR street on the list of the worst in the region for drug crime? FIND OUT HERE:
Crime

LIST: Murgon’s worst streets for drug crime revealed

Tristan Evert
13th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR the past four years, drug crime has been on the rise across the South Burnett and our courts are becoming overcrowded with possession, production, and ever trafficking charges.

This year between August 13 and November 12, Murgon police laid 59 drug charges on the streets of Murgon compared to 53 this time last year.

According to the Queensland Police Service Online Crime Map, these are the Murgon streets that saw drug offences committed in the past few months, ranked highest to lowest.

Lamb Street: 9

MacAlister Street: 8

Armstrong Street: 8

Cobb Street South: 6

Watt Street: 5

Bunya Highway: 4

Black Street: 2

Gore Street: 2

Chataway Street: 2

Douglas Street North: 2

Cobb Street: 2

Gayndah Road: 2:

Bradleys Road: 1

Paul Holznagal Road: 1

Wallace Street: 1

Stephens Street West: 1

Palmer Street: 1

Pearson Street: 1

Perkins Street 1

murgon crimes murgon magistrates court queensland police service south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New school captain named 2020 Cherbourg Youth of the Year

        Premium Content New school captain named 2020 Cherbourg Youth of the Year

        Community Pharrell Chapman is leading the way for his community, recently appointed as Murgon school captain and Cherbourg Youth Community member of the Year.

        South Burnett schools come together to celebrate NAIDOC week

        Premium Content South Burnett schools come together to celebrate NAIDOC week

        Education Two small South Burnett schools joined forces for an afternoon of NAIDOC week...

        BRIGHT FUTURES: New Murgon leaders have big plans for 2021

        Premium Content BRIGHT FUTURES: New Murgon leaders have big plans for 2021

        Education Introducing Murgon State High School’s 2021 leadership team.

        Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Premium Content Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Rural 10 largest landowners occupy same size as New Zealand