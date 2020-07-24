LIST: Nine road works in the South Burnett to avoid
IN THE latest South Burnett General Council meeting, several infrastructure projects were mentioned.
The following projects are currently under construction across the region.
Capital Works
Alford Street carpark rehabilitation Kingaroy
Lamb Street Murgon – Footpath upgrade
Haly Street Wondai – New concrete footpath between Dan’s Diner and Greenview Road
Maidenwell Bunya Mountains Road – Road realignment at Glencliffe/Wengenville intersection
Niagara Road – Stormwater drainage repairs and upgrade
Old Esk Road – Widen overlay and seal two kilometre section
Stehbens Street Kingaroy – Upgrade to bitumen seal standard
Gravel resheeting and Heavy Formation Grade
Friebergs Road – Gravel Resheet
Haynes Kite Miller Road – Gravel Resheet
Roadside Slashing
McLaughlan Road Benarkin
Griffin Road Blackbutt
Crumpton Drive Blackbutt North
Kingaroy Cooyar Road Kingaroy
Already Completed – Gravel resheeting
Birt Road
Boonenne Road
Dangore Mountain Road
Finnemores Road
Flats Road
Gayndah Hivesville Road
Kangaroo Yard Road
Mondure Road
Mondure Crossing Road
Morgans Road
Old Esk North Road
Wilsons Road