The South Burnett Regional Council have invested $32.8 million to improving capital works. (Picture: File)
News

LIST: Nine road works in the South Burnett to avoid

Tristan Evert
24th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
IN THE latest South Burnett General Council meeting, several infrastructure projects were mentioned.

The following projects are currently under construction across the region.

Capital Works

Alford Street carpark rehabilitation Kingaroy

Lamb Street Murgon – Footpath upgrade

Haly Street Wondai – New concrete footpath between Dan’s Diner and Greenview Road

Maidenwell Bunya Mountains Road – Road realignment at Glencliffe/Wengenville intersection

Niagara Road – Stormwater drainage repairs and upgrade

Old Esk Road – Widen overlay and seal two kilometre section

Stehbens Street Kingaroy – Upgrade to bitumen seal standard

Gravel resheeting and Heavy Formation Grade

Friebergs Road – Gravel Resheet

Haynes Kite Miller Road – Gravel Resheet

Roadside Slashing

McLaughlan Road Benarkin

Griffin Road Blackbutt

Crumpton Drive Blackbutt North

Kingaroy Cooyar Road Kingaroy

Already Completed – Gravel resheeting

Birt Road

Boonenne Road

Dangore Mountain Road

Finnemores Road

Flats Road

Gayndah Hivesville Road

Kangaroo Yard Road

Mondure Road

Mondure Crossing Road

Morgans Road

Old Esk North Road

Wilsons Road

South Burnett

