LIST: The 65 names facing Kingaroy Court today

The 65 people due to appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court today, Monday August 31. File Photo.

EACH week a number of people face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.

Here are all the names due to appear before court today, Monday August 31.

Ashworth, Luke Allen David

Axleby, Matthew James

Bond, Allan James

Brandtner, Brenton Johanne

Butler, Matthew Alan

Cahill, Katherine Ann

Cameron, Craig

Clarke, Marissa Anne

Clewley, Ayrton James

Comino, Cosma Emmanual

Cox Vass, Joshua Aaron

Dodds, Jessica Lorretta

Elffmoff, Christopher Paul

Fleming, William Harold Douglas

Freriechs, Shane Adair

Harvey, Waveney Wendy

Hennighan, Dale Patrick

Hilditch, Connor Michael

Hockins, Rory William

Holton, Mark John

Hood, Michel John-Bruce

Johnson, Cameron Paul

Jones, Tabitha Crystal

Jurgensen, Damian James

Jurgensen, Dean

Kingdom, Rhiannon Kathleen

Kuchtin, David Adolf

Kurtz, Adrian John

Lapworth-Gowland, Brianne Lesley

Lawson, Kevin Douglas

Madden, Jesse Anthony

Mcmahon, Brett Daniel

Monagle, Tayla Maddie

Moore, Jasmine

Murphy, Caleb George

O‘Neill Grant, Benjamin John Russell

O‘Toole, Susan Louise

Owen, Sandra Jane

Parry, Brad Lee

Petith, Ken Jacob

Pettigrew, Matthew Raymond

Rae, Rodney Shane

Reed, Allan Ian

Sandow, Floyd Lindsay

Simpson, Tyreece

Stanton, Terrence Darryl

Stark, Nicholas Raymond

Stevenson, Tania Michelle

Sutherland, Renae Gloria

Swan, Nicholas Wayne

Tanner, Jacinta Maleah

Tatar, Andrew Paul

Tebbutt, Sinead Renee

Tessmann, Gavin Wayne

Thierauf, Peter Gunther

Thomson, John David William

Treveton, Rebekah Louisa-May

Urquhart, Sandy Kaye

Usher, Jayden Alexander

Wairau, Tony Andrew

Walsh-Roberts, Jake

Weier, Clinton Evan

Weston, Kayla Leigh

Willliams, Dylan Robert

Woodall, John