LIST: The NQ identities in coronavirus lockdown

MULTIPLE civic leaders in the Townsville region have gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with an LNP senator diagnosed with coronavirus.

Townsville-based LNP Senator Susan McDonald on Monday confirmed she had tested positive for COVID-19, after feeling "unwell with a sore throat and a mild temperature" on Friday.

Senator McDonald, who had been in Townsville since Monday March 9, after being in Canberra the week before, had a busy schedule on Thursday and Friday including a speaking gig at Townsville Enterprise's North Queensland Agribusiness Futures Forum, held at The Ville Resort-Casino, which was attended by more than 130 agriculture representatives, on Thursday morning.

The Bulletin can confirm Senator McDonald was at an event on Thursday evening for an NRL State of Mind program, attended by former North Queensland Cowboys player Antonio Winterstein, where the pair posed in a photo together.

She also held a gathering at her office in the Townsville CBD, understood to have been attended by about a dozen people, most of them with LNP links, on Friday.

Multiple civic leaders and a local broadcast journalist has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with Senator McDonald during those two days as a precautionary measure.

They are;

1) Townsville Enterprise chief executive Patricia O'Callaghan + 2 TEL colleagues

2) James Cook University Vice Chancellor Professor Sandra Harding

3) Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto

4) Hinchinbrook Mayor Ramon Jayo

5) Hinchinbrook Deputy Mayor Mary Brown

6) Hinchinbrook councillor Andrew Cripps

7) Charters Towers Mayor Liz Schmidt

8) Charters Towers Deputy Mayor Sonia Bennetto

9) Hughenden Shire councillor Arthur (Bill) Bode

10) Hughenden Shire councillor Kim (Clancy) Middleton

11) A local TV journalist

12) Former Cowboys player Antonio Winterstein

Ms O'Callaghan and two of her staff have been tested though they are not displaying symptoms.

Mr Dametto, who is in Brisbane because state parliament is sitting this week, said he had been tested early on Tuesday morning and had been in self-isolation after displaying "mild, cold-like" symptoms.

"I am currently in Brisbane awaiting the results, which may take between 24 to 48 hours," he said.

"I will keep everyone informed of my results and will continue to follow all medical advice."

Mayor Liz Schmidt said she and deputy Ms Bennetto were also not displaying symptoms.

"Just to let everyone know that in the interest of public health and safety I am in self isolation as is deputy mayor Sonia Bennetto ONLY because we were both in close contact with Senator Susan McDonald last week," Mayor Schmidt said.

"Neither of us have any symptoms so it very very very unlikely that we are or have been at all contagious even if we do start to get sick in coming days."

The councillors from the Hughenden Shire, in a social media post, said there was "negligible chance" that they had contracted coronavirus from Senator McDonald because they were only in the room with her for 20 minutes and was about 10 feet about from her during the presentation.

But in the spirit of public safety the pair have decided to go into lockdown for 72 hours and have been tested.

A Townsville broadcast journalist has been tested for coronavirus after she shook the hand of Senator McDonald on Friday and spoke to her at length for an interview.

The journalist said she found out about the senator's diagnosis when she received McDonald's press release on Monday afternoon. She has been in isolation since.