LIST: Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the South Burnett

Welcome in 2021 at these New Year‘s festivities in the South Burnett. File Photo.

From rowdy rodeos to live music and a festive fiesta, the South Burnett has plenty on offer to help you farewell, and forget, 2020 this New Year’s Eve.

Here are nine events that will launch you into 2021 with a smile on your face and a drink in your hand.

Goomeri New Year’s Eve Rodeo

Goomeri & District Show Society Inc will again be hosting the annual New Year’s Eve Rodeo for 2020, complete with broad range of exciting events including the open bull ride, bareback ride, wrestling, breakaway roping, and much more.

Rob Black and his band will also be providing the entertainment for the COVID safe event, and free camping will be available to attendees.

Pricing:

Adults: $20.00

Children aged 12-17: $15.00

Children under 12: FREE

Family (two adults and two children): $50.00

More information HERE.

New Year’s Eve at the Commercial Hotel

As per usual, the Com will be providing the goods this New Year’s Eve, seeing the return of Mr Q to get the party going from 8pm.

To really end this year with a bang, guests are encouraged to whip out their best fluro gear, paired with the biggest afro you can find, and stick it to 2020 by pretending it never existed.

Special New Years VIP Wristbands will be available on the night from 8pm, and there’ll be a cover charge from 10pm.

More information HERE.

New Year’s Eve at the Palace Hotel

The freshly refurbished Palace Hotel will be welcoming in the New Year will good food, drinks aplenty, and an awesome line-up of live music including Natalie Fenton, Six Gun Glory, and Last Minute Duo.

The restaurant will be open for meals from 5:30pm - 8pm.

Bookings are essential.

More information HERE.

Royal Hotel Yarraman New Year’s Eve Mexican Fiesta

The Royal Hotel will be hosting a Mexican Fiesta, ending the year with music, dancing, food and speciality drinks.

Prizes will be handed out for the best dressed on the night and a courtesy bus will be available for guests, which can be booked by calling 4163 8219.

More information HERE.

The Golden Spurs Hotel New Year’s Hoedown

If you’re looking for NYE fun for the whole family, the Spurs will hosting a Hoedown this Thursday, complete with bucking bull … hold on for dear life long enough and it might just win you a prize.

What's more, there’ll be a hoedown competition, drink specials, a jumping castle for the kids, and live music with Miss Matched.

Don’t forget to throw on your best cowboy or cowgirl outfit, since the there will be prizes for the best dressed.

Bookings are essential.

More information HERE.

Carrollee Hotel New Year’s Eve Party



Beats will be blasted at the Carrollee Hotel tomorrow night, as Mick Evans stops by the Beer Garden to provide live music to NYE partygoers.

Head on in at 8pm tomorrow and make sure you book ahead.

More information HERE.

The Fitzroy Hotel New Year’s Eve Party

Join the Fitzroy Hotel as they party their way into 2021 with live music from DJ Drew.

Mosey on over at 8pm and make sure you book in advance.

More information HERE.

Hotel Cecil New Year’s Eve Party

Wondai’s Hotel Cecil will be welcoming back the Full Sircle Acoustic Duo to bring in the New Year this Thursday.

Launch into 2021 by first revisiting the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, as Paul and Sam from Full Sircle takes you back through the classics.

Festivities will be starting from 7:30pm until close.

More information HERE.

Maidenwell Hotel New Years Eve Party

Maidenwell Hotel will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Backstage Party, complete with dinner, drinks, and live music from 2pm.

Six Gun Glory will be playing from 2pm - 6pm, with Arthur Nettlefield taking over at 7pm and playing through to 1am.

Pricing: Adults: $20.00

Children aged 12-18: $15.00

Children under 11: $10.00

Free camping, as well as a shower and toilets, are available at the sports ground. Bring your camp chair or blanket.

More information HERE.