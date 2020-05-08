LISTEN: Get daily dose of sport with these podcasts

SPORT PODCAST: Former NRL player Denan Kemp is the spearhead of his sports podcast called Bloke in a Bar, (Picture: File)

IF YOU are struggling with the lack of sport on at the moment, here are five sport-inspired podcasts to ensure you get your daily dose.

Put your headphones on, kick back, (or venture outside to go for a run or walk) and listen to these sports podcasts.

1. Bloke In A Bar

Part of the Locker Room network, Bloke in a Bar is an NRL podcast run by former Broncos winger Denan Kemp.

Launched back in 2015, Kempy hosts NRL players for a unique insight into their lives, their journey to footy and what it's like at the elite level.

Kemp's background in rugby league allows him to provide an expert opinion on everything rugby league, from comparing former to current players, building fantasy teams and analysing future prospects of the game.

For anyone who enjoys rugby league, this is a light-hearted, funny and insightful rugby league podcast.

2. Dyl and Friends

Run by GWS Giants midfielder Dylan Buckley, Dyl and Friends is my personal favourite AFL podcast.

It often brings to light unheard stories and perspectives of players and guests that are usually portrayed from a singular perspective.

It has been described as a unique, insightful, entertaining and pioneering conversational podcast.

There are currently 42 episodes, with loads of engaging content to keep any AFL fans busy until the season gets back underway.

3. The Betoota Advocate

Launched in 2018 The Betoota Advocate Editors Errol Parker and Clancy Overell sit down and interview a different interesting and topical guest each week.

There are more than 200 episodes ready for streaming where they interview a range of high profile sporting personalities.

From the likes of Willie Mason to Dylan Napa, this podcast is conversational and uncovers unheard stories and gets to the bottom of rumours surrounding players.

The Betoota Advocate podcast is funny, engaging easy listening and with over 200 episodes covering a range of people and topics, there is something for everyone.

4. Hello Sport

The Hello Sport Podcast is a celebration of the great Australian past time that is talking about sport with unqualified opinion and unwavering bias.

It's a dive into sport from the perspective of two everyday sports punters that talk about everything from horse racing to AFL.

Hello Sport is digestible for the average sports fan and in terms of sports podcasts offers a unique perspective on sport.

5. The Howie Games

Hosted by sports journalist Mark Howard, The Howie Games Podcast goes one-on-one with some of the biggest names in world sport.

From ultimate highs to tear-jerking lows, Howard lifts the lid on the real stories behind the headlines. He sits down with the biggest names in Australian and world sport, finding out how they started out, what makes them tick, how they deal with the big wins and the big losses, and how they take on sport and life from here.