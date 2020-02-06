LISTEN UP: free hearing checks coming to Kingaroy

LISTEN UP: The Hearing Bus is coming to Kingaroy.

HAVE you had your ears checked recently?

If not, then this is for you.

The Hearing Australia Bus is bringing free hearing checks to Kingaroy this month.

With a 12-strong fleet of Hearing Australia buses, the mobile hearing service has provided more than 175,000 free hearing checks in communities across Australia since the launch of the first bus service in 2009.

Hearing Australia buses travel around the country, not only visiting busy city centres but also smaller regional towns where it may be difficult for people to get their hearing checked.

The bus also stops at retirement villages and aged care facilities to make it easier for people to have their hearing checked.

The team at Hearing Australia want to help people take control of their hearing health and experience the joy of sound in all aspects of their life.

Healthy hearing is a big part of life. It keeps us connected to the people and life we love. Good hearing plays a significant role in helping people stay active, happy and involved in the world around them.

An estimated 3.6 million Australians are affected by hearing loss and this is projected to more than double to 7.8 million by 2060, meaning nearly one in every five Australians will be affected.

A hearing check is a quick and easy way to help identify if your hearing may not be as sharp as it used to be.

As well as having a hearing check, visitors to the Hearing Australia bus can also find information on how to keep their hearing in good shape and view a display of easy-to-use hearing devices for around the home. This includes headsets for watching TV and alert systems for doorbells.

Not everyone who is experiencing problems hearing may need a hearing aid. Sometimes, people might just need support listening to the TV at normal volumes, hearing at noisy social events or hearing their friends and family on the phone.

No appointment is necessary.

Hearing Australia will provide hearing checks to any interested adults over 18 who visit the bus on the day.

The Hearing Australia team is on hand to guide you through what your next steps may be to help you rediscover the sounds you love.

With its dedicated team, Hearing Australia is the nation’s largest provider of government-funded hearing services for children, young adults up to 26, Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders, pensioners and veterans.

The Hearing Bus will be at Aldi in Kingaroy on Tuesday, February 25 from 9am-1pm.

Then on Wednesday, February 26 the Hearing Bus will be at Bunnings from 8.30am-noon.