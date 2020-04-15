Menu
FULL AND OVERFLOWING: Lifeline is calling on people across the North Burnett to hold off making donations to a charity bin in their town until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
News

Litterbugs leave charity with costly mess to clean

Erica Murree
15th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE site of a Biggenden Lifeline charity bin was left littered with rubbish last week.

An old mattress was among the pile of ‘donations’ which should have been taken to the tip, not handed to a charity to deal with.

A Lifeline spokeswoman said cleaning up and disposing of the mess left the charity with an added cost to cover.

It charity has since announced it has made the difficult decision to temporarily close its retail stores in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus across Queensland.

The spokeswoman said their number-one priority was the health and safety of employees, volunteers and the general public.

“Please rest assured our Lifeline Crisis Support and Suicide Prevention phone line (13 11 14) remains open 24/7 to support Queenslanders in crisis,” she said.

“We are hopeful our Lifeline stores will be able to open again soon but we will continue to take advice from federal and state government health agencies.”

In the meantime the organisation would appreciate people holding onto their donations until the stores reopen.

