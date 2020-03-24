Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Little act of kindness in coronavirus chaos

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
24th Mar 2020 12:37 PM

ONE Gympie family has decided to "spread the kindness" amid the coronavirus chaos by thanking overworked shop staff with a box of goodies.

 

A hand written thank-you was the finishing touch to a gratitude box the Tate family made for supermarket staff. #spreadingkindness.
A hand written thank-you was the finishing touch to a gratitude box the Tate family made for supermarket staff. #spreadingkindness.

RELATED:

- Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

- Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

- Hospitality industry knocked for six with mass closures

 

The Tate family is urging others to do the same after they filled a box with coffee vouchers and chocolates from Gympie cafe Farmer and Sun and other treats and delivered it to Gympie supermarket staff.

Goodies from local cafe Farmer and Sun made up part of the thank-you package. #spreadingkindness.
Goodies from local cafe Farmer and Sun made up part of the thank-you package. #spreadingkindness.

"I was so pleased to hear from the lady at the service counter that they had received some boxes of chocolate and things over the last couple of weeks," family member Taran Tate said.

"I hope it inspires others to do the same.

"Think about making a purchase at a small business too where possible.

"Keep spreading kindness people."

coronavirus coronavirusgympie gympiebusiness
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Qld: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Qld: all you need to know today

        News QUEENSLANDERS thinking of a getaway during the Easter school holidays should think again with authorities moving to shut down access to popular spots.

        CONFIRMED: Kingaroy COVID-19 patient tests negative

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Kingaroy COVID-19 patient tests negative

        Breaking ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: According to QLD Health he was in self-isolation from his...

        Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        premium_icon Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        News ‘From here, it’s getting more and more scary the closer we get’

        Is this Yarraman house the way of the future?

        premium_icon Is this Yarraman house the way of the future?

        Property A Yarraman resident is opening up her home in the hope of inspiring others to...