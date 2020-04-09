Little athletes rewarded for big year
THE 2019/20 little athletics season came to an unfortunate end with the state titles being cancelled as a result of coronavirus.
Despite not having the opportunity to compete at state level, a number of Nanango little athletes have been recognised for their outstanding efforts and long service via an online club presentation.
Overall Champion: Chelsea O’Connor
U6 Champions
Luke Mangan 45 points
Chloe Schulke 57 points
Junior champions
Ben Mangan 55 points
Amelia Schulke 65 points
Intermediate champions:
Hunter De Jong 70 points
Hannah O’Connor 73 points
Senior champions
Cooper Weil 65 points
Mia De Jong 67 points
The Nanango Little Athletics Club would also like to congratulate the following:
U17 graduating athlete: Kirsten O’Connor
10 year athlete recognition
Jericho Pogany
Kirsten O’Connor
Paige O’Connor
10 years plus service awards
Kellie Pogany 13 years
Carolyn O’Connor 10 years
5 years plus service awards
Brendan Weil
Kylie Birch
Dawn Millard
Stephen O’Connor