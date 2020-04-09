Little athletes rewarded for big year

VIRTUAL ATHLETICS: Nanango little athletes have been recognised via on online presentation for an outstanding season of PB’s and champion performances. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

THE 2019/20 little athletics season came to an unfortunate end with the state titles being cancelled as a result of coronavirus.

Despite not having the opportunity to compete at state level, a number of Nanango little athletes have been recognised for their outstanding efforts and long service via an online club presentation.

Overall Champion: Chelsea O’Connor

U6 Champions

Luke Mangan 45 points

Chloe Schulke 57 points

Junior champions

Ben Mangan 55 points

Amelia Schulke 65 points

Intermediate champions:

Hunter De Jong 70 points

Hannah O’Connor 73 points

Senior champions

Cooper Weil 65 points

Mia De Jong 67 points

The Nanango Little Athletics Club would also like to congratulate the following:

U17 graduating athlete: Kirsten O’Connor

10 year athlete recognition

Jericho Pogany

Kirsten O’Connor

Paige O’Connor

10 years plus service awards

Kellie Pogany 13 years

Carolyn O’Connor 10 years

5 years plus service awards

Brendan Weil

Kylie Birch

Dawn Millard

Stephen O’Connor