LIVE: Council ballot draw as it happens
SOUTH Burnett Regional Council hopefuls gathered at the Kingaroy Town Hall this morning to decide the order on the ballot papers.
The council and mayor nominees were drawn to determine the order the names will go on the ballot papers on election day.
The order of the South Burnett mayor nominees will be:
1. Keith Campbell
2. Abigail Andersson
3. Brett Otto
4. Toni Ralph
Division 1 nominees will be listed as:
1. Roz Frohloff
Division 2 nominees will be listed as:
1. Gavin 'Spud' Jones
Division three nominees will be listed as:
1. Rhonda Trivett
2. Danita Potter
Division 4 nominees will be listed as:
1. Kirstie Schumacher
2. Terry Fleischfresser
Division 5 nominees will be listed as:
1. Colleen Bird
2. Kathy Duff
Division 6 nominees will be listed as:
1. Ros Heit
2. Scott 'Hook' Henschen
South Burnett residents will head to the polls on Saturday, March 28 to decide who will represent their region on the council for the next four years.
Here's what we know so far about the South Burnett Regional Council nominees.