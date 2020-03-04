Menu
South Burnett council election ballot draw
LIVE: Council ballot draw as it happens

Kate McCormack
Jessica Mcgrath
,
4th Mar 2020 10:26 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM
Subscriber only

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council hopefuls gathered at the Kingaroy Town Hall this morning to decide the order on the ballot papers.

The council and mayor nominees were drawn to determine the order the names will go on the ballot papers on election day.

The order of the South Burnett mayor nominees will be:

1. Keith Campbell

2. Abigail Andersson

3. Brett Otto

4. Toni Ralph

Deciding on which order names will go on the council election ballot.
Deciding on which order names will go on the council election ballot.

Division 1 nominees will be listed as: 

1. Roz Frohloff 

Division 2 nominees will be listed as: 

1. Gavin 'Spud' Jones

Division three nominees will be listed as:

1. Rhonda Trivett

2. Danita Potter

Division 4 nominees will be listed as:

1. Kirstie Schumacher

2. Terry Fleischfresser

Division 5 nominees will be listed as:

1. Colleen Bird

2. Kathy Duff

Division 6 nominees will be listed as:

1. Ros Heit

2. Scott 'Hook' Henschen

South Burnett residents will head to the polls on Saturday, March 28 to decide who will represent their region on the council for the next four years. 

Here's what we know so far about the South Burnett Regional Council nominees.

south burnett regional council 2020 election
