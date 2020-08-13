‘Lives at risk’: Wedding guests lashed over virus breaches

A Sydney wedding video showing alleged COVID breaches has been blasted as "beyond disappointing".

A video of the nuptials shows a large number of attendees at the event in Sydney's west jumping around on a crowded dancefloor, ignoring coronavirus social-distancing measures.

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Michael Kidd slammed the event on Thursday morning.

Dozens of people allegedly attended a wedding in western Sydney without any form of social distancing in place. Picture: Sunrise

"It's beyond disappointing," he told Seven's Sunrise program.

"It's really unacceptable that people are not taking this incredibly seriously.

"Lives are at risk when people take into their own hands their decisions to breach the rules and regulations which have been put in place to protect us all."

Professor Kidd said it was really important for people to obey the COVID measures in place in NSW to avoid spreading the virus.

"We can have people who have no symptoms or very mild symptoms who are still infectious to other people," he said.

"It's really important people in NSW are adhering to measures that are in place.

"We can't afford to have large numbers of unknown cases starting to appear in NSW."

Videos show the guests dancing and touching one another. Picture: Sunrise

Footage of the wedding has been slammed on Facebook, with people labelling the event "totally selfish" and "upsetting".

"A lot of couples have had to put there wedding on hold why are these people so special?" one comment read.

Another person said they should have to do 14 days in isolation, while others said they weren't suprised to see large gatherings like this.

"I don't know why people would think that this wouldn't happen, it's a wedding. Maybe go back to having 10 people again," one person wrote.

In NSW weddings of up to 150 people following the four square metre rule are allowed but venues must register as a COVID Safe business.

NSW authorities are now working desperately to prevent a Melbourne-style lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar

NSW authorities say the state is at a critical point in preventing a second wave similar to Victoria, which has seen hundreds of new daily community transmission cases plunge it back into lockdown.

While NSW hasn't seen the same numbers as Victoria there is a growing number of cases with no known source that have caused concern.

Contact tracers are still yet to discover the source of a cluster at Tangara School for Girls, with 19 cases linked so far to the school.

NSW today recorded its 53rd coronavirus death, with a woman in her 80s dying in hospital after contracting the virus.

The last COVID-19 death in NSW was on August 1, after an 83-year-old man who was linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster died.

NSW residents are being advised to wear masks to prevent a Melbourne style lockdown, with face coverings now strongly recommended in areas where you can't social distance.

