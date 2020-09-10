LIVE NOW: AFLQ junior boys PBC v Miami SHS
ABOVE: Live now is Palm Beach Currumbin v Miami SHS. Up next will be Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS from 1pm.
GAME 1
Palm Beach Currumbin has won the first game of the day with a strong lead on Narangba Valley 53-0.
EARLIER | The Australian Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today, with junior boys teams in action.
It is the fourth and final day of qualifying matches at the gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.
Earlier in the week the junior girls, senior boys and senior girls were contested.
The four days of games were being livestreamed at right here.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
Junior males
9.30am: PBC v Narangba Valley SHS
10am: Pacific Pines SHS v Park Ridge SHS
10.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC
11am: Narangba Valley SHS v Miami SHS
11.30am: Park Ridge SHS v Helensvale SHS
Noon: Woodcrest SC v Varsity SHS
12.30pm: PBC v Miami SHS
1pm: Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS
1.30pm: Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS
2.30pm: Qualifying final
Originally published as Livestream: AFLQ SEQ Gala Day - junior boys