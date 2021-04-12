Nail-biting finish to opening day of state cricket titles

Coast product and Sparks player Ashton Muir at the Queensland under 16 cricket boys championships. Picture: Tom Threadingham

CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION UPDATES (Sparks v Embers)

5pm: Sparks have held on in a nail-biting finish to win over Embers on the opening day of the Queensland Under-16 Cricket Boys Finals.

After a stable innings, Embers found themselves quickly running out of time to chase down the 195 target.

They entered the final over needing just three runs but a stellar bowling effort by Soham Sane resulted in Embers scoring only one run and losing a wicket on the final ball of the over to lose 7/194.

"We probably left it (chase) a little too late, we were pretty well in control throughout most of the innings but that last over became pretty close," Embers coach Gerard Flegler said.

Sparks coach Kieran Daymon was ecstatic to see his team hold on for the win especially considering their slow start to the day.

"I think we were three for three after three overs," he said of the Sparks innings with the bat.

"It was a bit crazy (the finish) but the boys put in a really good performance and they really held it together.

"We definitely weren't close to our best but did the job when it counted."

He praised Lachlan Aitken and Ashton Muir's efforts with the bat and Soham Sane with the ball.

Embers coach Flegler said his sides bowling stood out, with Thomas Malone snaring 5-14.

Meanwhile, in the other game at Caloundra (not livestreamed), Flares comfortably defeated Flash.

Flares backed up their solid total of 173 by bowling Flash all out for 142 with seven overs to spare.

Flares bowlers Hugh Weibgen and Sahal Khatree snared 3-14 and 3-43 respectively.

12.30pm: Sparks have managed to set a solid total of 195 all out (49.2 overs) following a shaky start to play.

Sparks were 4-15 following three ducks in the opening overs.

However, Lachlan Aitken and later Coast product Ashton Muir came to the rescue forming a rock solid partnership to lift the Sparks.

Aitken and Muir both top scored for their team, nailing 53 each.

Soham Sane was next best, adding a handy 25 late in the game to help Sparks reach 195 all out.

FLARES v FLASH

Meanwhile, in the other game on field two (not livestreamed) Flares have set 173 for Flash to chase.

Jack Sonter starred for Flares, hitting 59.

11am: Sparks and Embers have hit the field in the first livestream of the week.

Sparks have taken to the crease, with Embers opening the bowling.

While losing a flurry of early wickets, the Sparks have fought back to be 5-86 after 21 overs, an hour and a half into play.

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

Monday, 9:30am

SPARKS v EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1)

FLASH v FLARES (Caloundra Field 2)

Tuesday, 9:30am

FLARES v SPARKS (Caloundra Field 1)

1:30pm: FLASH v EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1)

Wednesday, 9:30am

EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1)

9:30am: SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2).

EARLIER: Queensland's finest junior cricket stars will be in the spotlight when they hit the pitch on the Coast as the state's under 16 cricket boys finals are livestreamed.

Streaming will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

News Corp will be streaming from Field 1 only, meaning four of the six games played will be live here from Caloundra.

The carnival was to be played in January, but rain and Brisbane's COVID-19 lockdown ruined any chances of the competition going ahead.

Kids from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, southeast Queensland and up to Cairns are involved this week, with talent spread across four teams called Embers, Sparks, Flares and Flash.

Sunshine Coast talent Ashton Muir is among many of the state's finest talents taking part in the Queensland under-16 state boys' championships.

He is part of the Sparks team.