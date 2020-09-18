Menu
WATCH HERE: CBSQ Churchie v Toowoomba Grammar School

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Sep 2020 7:35 AM
The battle for a state title will heat up today as championship contenders headline day two of action at The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament at Logan.

Teams from across Queensland are taking part including those from Mackay, Ipswich, Toowoomba and the Sunshine Coast.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

  1. 8am: Boys Champ Division - Churchie v Toowoomba Grammar School
  2. 9.30am: Girls Champ Division - St Margaret Mary's College v Mountain Creek SHS
  3. 11am: Boys Champ Division - Matthew Flinders Anglican College v Marsden SHS
  4. 12.30pm: Boys Champ Division - TSS v Ipswich Grammar School
  5. 2pm: Girls Champ Division Crossover
  6. 3.30pm: Girls Champ Division Crossover
  7. 5pm: Girls Champ Division Crossover
  8. 6.30pm: Boys Champ Division - Mountain Creek SHS v Dakabin SHS
  9. 8pm: Boys Champ Division - Hillcrest Christian College v TSS

All games on court two at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre will be livestreamed in this story from 8am on Friday, September 18.

Replays will also be viewable here as the games finish.

After all the touted favourites for both the girls and boys championships went through the first day of action undefeated, those teams will be looking to keep their momentum rolling as the business end of the competition nears.

Our day two coverage starts with undefeated GPS premiers Churchie meeting Toowoomba Grammar, who they beat to clinch their second consecutive title, only a fortnight ago.

It will then be followed by Townsville powerhouse St Margaret Mary's College, a favourite along with Hillcrest Christian College, taking on Sunshine Coast's Mountain Creek State High School.

Churchie’s Ethan Taafe. Picture: Sarah Marshall
Churchie’s Ethan Taafe. Picture: Sarah Marshall

Marsden State High School and Matthew Flinders Anglican College will both be looking for their first win of the tournament when they face each other at 11am.

A GPS battle will then take place as The Southport School will aim to continue their impressive start to the tournament when they face Ipswich Grammar.

Following that, three crossover games for the girls competition will be played before Mountain Creek clash with Dakabin State High and Hillcrest face TSS in the Boys Championship Division.

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Contenders headline day two of CBSQ

