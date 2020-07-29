Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

REPLAY: Ignatius Park v St Brendan’s livestream

callum dick
29th Jul 2020 10:49 AM | Updated: 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

NOTE: Above is a replay of the match

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Brendan's College tackles Ignatius Park College at Magpies Sporting Club in Mackay today. Kick-off is at 11.45am.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game at noon

Watch the replay of Mackay State High School v Kirwan State High School here.

More Stories

aaron payne cup aaron payne livestream ignatius park college livestream livestreaming st brendan's college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speeding, unregistered driver almost slams into playground

        premium_icon Speeding, unregistered driver almost slams into playground

        Crime An unaccompanied North Burnett learner driver nearly drove into a playground after driving erratically.

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Museum signage makeover

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Museum signage makeover

        News MESSAGE of ‘Power, People and Peanuts’ put to the public.

        Alleged drug trafficking grandma ‘wheelchair bound’

        premium_icon Alleged drug trafficking grandma ‘wheelchair bound’

        Crime She allegedly supplied region's users with over $80,000 in drugs

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites