Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cathedral College rugby league team practises
The Cathedral College rugby league team practises
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: How to watch TCC v St Pat’s

Pam McKay
29th Jul 2020 11:21 AM

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

The Cathedral College tackles St Pat's Mackay at The Cathedral College in Rockhampton today. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game.

More Stories

aaron payne cup schoolboys footy schoolboys rugby league st pat's the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        premium_icon Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        News A ‘furious’ Annastacia Palaszczuk has shut Queensland’s borders off to all of Greater Sydney, after 34 local government areas were declared COVID hot spots.

        Speeding, unregistered driver almost slams into playground

        premium_icon Speeding, unregistered driver almost slams into playground

        Crime An unaccompanied North Burnett learner driver nearly drove into a playground after...

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Museum signage makeover

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Museum signage makeover

        News MESSAGE of ‘Power, People and Peanuts’ put to the public.

        Alleged drug trafficking grandma ‘wheelchair bound’

        premium_icon Alleged drug trafficking grandma ‘wheelchair bound’

        Crime She allegedly supplied region's users with over $80,000 in drugs