Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

LIVESTREAM: DeVere Cup- Alexandra Hills v Forest Lake

by Andrew Dawson, Nic Darveniza
9th Sep 2020 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Forest Lake SHS are facing Alexandra Hills SHS in the Devere Cup Grand Final.

Langer Cup grand final day has arrived, with matches to be livestreamed via couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News affiliates.

The Langer Cup between Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and Keebra Park SHS will be livestreamed along with the Walters Cup, Gee Cup and DeVere Cup deciders.

 

TODAY'S GRAND FINALS

1.30pm: DeVere Cup

Forest Lake SHS v Alexandra Hills SHS

2.45pm: Gee Cup

Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS

4pm: Walters Cup

Marsden SHS v PBC SHS

5.15pm: Langer Cup

PBC SHS v Keebra Park SHS

 

RELATED LINKS

LANGER CUP TEAM OF THE YEAR

PLAYERS TO WATCH IN ALL FOUR GRAND FINALS

KLESE HAAS - ELIGIBLE FOR QUEENSLAND

WATCH LIVE: AARON PAYNE CUP GRAND FINAL

 

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Langer Cup & Walters Cup Grand Final day

More Stories

langer cup langer cup livestreaming rugby sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        CANCELLED: COVID ends Blackbutt Bazaar before it begins

        Premium Content CANCELLED: COVID ends Blackbutt Bazaar before it begins

        Community THE new boutique market, which was set to replace the larger annual avocado...

        Woman hospitalised after being slashed with hard plastic

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after being slashed with hard plastic

        Breaking A WOMAN has been hospitalised after being slashed with hard plastic.

        Failed copper thief sentenced for slaughterhouse break-in

        Premium Content Failed copper thief sentenced for slaughterhouse break-in

        Crime A MONEY-making scheme gone wrong landed a man in Murgon Magistrates Court today.