Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

by Andrew Dawson
15th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Brisbane Broncos sponsored Old Boys Shield, Renouf Shield and Hancock Shield schoolboy rugby league grand finals will be livestreamed today on this website.

Marsden SHS will be in the Old Boys (year 7), Renouf Shield (year 8) and Hancock Shield (year 9) grand finals against Keebra Park SHS and PBC SHS.

Subscribe now to view all the livestreaming sporting events, while also unlocking access to the best News services around the country.

 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAM

1.30pm: Old Boys

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

2.45pm:

Renouf Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

4.00pm:

Hancock Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

brisbane broncos old boys shield hancock shield livestream renouf shield rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councils back border closure over ‘catastrophic’ COVID risk

        Premium Content Councils back border closure over ‘catastrophic’ COVID risk

        Council News ANOTHER coronavirus outbreak would ‘devastate’ South Burnett and Cherbourg, the united Mayors’ said as they backed the state government’s border policy.

        WRAP-UP: Major headlines you might have missed last week

        WRAP-UP: Major headlines you might have missed last week

        News MISSED out on some news last week? Here’s your weekly wrap up.

        NAMED: The 40 people appearing in Kingaroy Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: The 40 people appearing in Kingaroy Court today

        Crime HERE are all 40 names due to appear before Kingaroy Magistrates court today.

        Health chief under police protection after death threats

        Premium Content Health chief under police protection after death threats

        News Police follow Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young “everywhere”