AFL

LIVE: AFLQ gala Mountain Creek vs Park Ridge

by Andrew Dawson
8th Sep 2020 6:51 AM | Updated: 12:08 PM
LIVE NOW: Senior males Park Ridge SHS vs Mountain Creek SHS. After this game will be Narangba Valley SHS vs Mountain Creek SHS from 1.30pm. 

The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day will continue today, with senior boys qualifying matches livestreamed.

REPLAY: Senior males Mountain Creek SHS vs Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

 

It is day two of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games were being livestreamed here.

Yesterday, junior girls action saw Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Pacific Pines SHS, Varsity State College and Woodcrest State College teams qualify for their finals.

REPLAY: Senior males Palm Beach Currumbin SHS vs Helensvale SHS

 

Following today's game at Yeronga, Coorparoo AFC will host the senior females (Wednesday) and junior boys (Thursday).

Originally published as LIVESTREAM TODAY: AFLQ SEQ gala senior males

afl australia football league queensland invitational gala day livestream seq sport

