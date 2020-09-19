Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Watch Rocky grand finals on this website

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2020 5:14 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2020 6:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Scroll down to see replays from previous games. 

IT IS finals time for Rockhampton Softball and Rockhampton Hockey competitions this weekend.

You can catch the action live on The Morning Bulletin website, with the open men's softball final and the Division 1 men's and women's hockey finals to be livestreamed on Saturday.

SCHEDULE

  1. 12pm Frenchville Bushrangers v Bluebirds Blackhawks
  2. 4.15pm Div 1 women, Park Avenue Brothers v Frenchville Rovers
  3. 6pm Div 1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

 

The first game will be the softball decider between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels at noon.

The Rockhampton Hockey Association's 2020 Cup Division 1 women's final between Park Avenue Brothers and Frenchville Rovers is at 4.15pm.

That will be followed by the Division 1 men's final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers at 6pm.

Check The Morning Bulletin website on Saturday morning for further livestream details.

More Stories

livestreaming rockhampton hockey association rockhampton softball
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Violent street brawl in Kingaroy captured on camera

        Premium Content WATCH: Violent street brawl in Kingaroy captured on camera

        Crime MULTIPLE people rushed to hospital and arrested after a vicious brawl broke out on a Kingaroy street this afternoon. DETAILS AND VIDEO INSIDE:

        COURT: Wheelchair-bound man set up meth lab for personal use

        Premium Content COURT: Wheelchair-bound man set up meth lab for personal use

        Crime AFTER a motorcycle accident left a man nearly quadriplegic, he turned to producing...