LIVESTREAM: Watch Traeger candidates debate

Incumbent Katter's Australian Party's Traeger MP Robbie Katter will go up against LNP candidate Marnie Smith in a political debate.

The debate will cover a wide range of issues spanning the expansive electorate which encompasses Burke, Doomadgee, Carpentaria, Croydon, Etheridge, Charters Towers, Mount Isa, Cloncurry, McKinlay, Richmond and Flinders.

Townsville Bulletin politcal reporter Madura McCormack will moderate the debate which will include questions submitted by readers.

Traeger is considered a KAP safe seat with Mr Katter winning 66 per cent of votes in the last election.

Candidates will get to make a one minute opening pitch followed by the questions.

They will also make a 30 second final pitch.

The debate is held in conjunction with The Courier-Mail, which is hosting a number of similar events in the lead up to polling day.

The debate will start at noon.