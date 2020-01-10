LIVING ON THE LAND: 7 properties for sale

147 Toomeys Road, Taabinga is for sale.

THE South Burnett is renowned for its picturesque countryside, and for those looking to try their hands at living on the land there are plenty of properties for sale.

We’ve put together seven rural properties and blocks of land for sale now.

After all, there’s no better time than the present to invest.

1. Kimberley Park

32.59ha with the potential to subdivide

70 West St, Kingaroy

$1,200,000 – $1,300,000

Kimberly Park is for sale and offers a great opportunity for those looking to live on the land.

The property presents an incredible rural opportunity for potential subdivision with three street access and zoned low density residential in the council’s future development planning. Kimberly Park is currently used for grazing of sheep and cattle.

The property has 11 paddocks, a laneway system, steel sheep and cattle yards, and multiple large sheds.

Kimberly Park is for sale and features a large shed.

On the property is a four-bedroom homestead, surrounded by two acres of landscaped gardens.

Check it out here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-other-qld-kingaroy-700022534

2. Kingaroy District Freehold Grazing Block

517ha

Kingaroy

$1,200,000

This property is just 44km to west of Kingaroy and has 1280 acres of freehold grazing available.

Kingaroy District Freehold Grazing Block is for sale.

On the land you’ll find softwood scrub soils, transitioning to eucalypt, and NL Ironbark. It’s also tick free.

The pastures include 350 acres of Bisset creeping blue grass, Rhodes grass, Gatton panic, Green panic, Katambora Rhodes grass, Qld Blue grass, and many more natives.

The timber varieties include, Crows Ash, Kurrajong, Rose Ash, Leopard wood, Black Alley, White Cedar, Silky Oak, Narrow-leaved Iron Bark, and Eucalypt.

There are nine dams, and one even has a solar pump.

Kingaroy District Freehold Grazing Block is tick free.

The property also boasts timber cattle yards with a vet crush and water access to the yards, new three bay steel shed, six paddock, and solid fencing with timber posts.

Check it out here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-livestock-qld-kingaroy-700054370

3. 1759 Kingaroy Burrandowan Road Kingaroy

21ha

Kingaroy

$280,000 negotiable

The property is in red soil ex-cultivation country and just 20km west of Kingaroy.

1759 Kingaroy Burrandowan Road is for sale.

It’s fully fenced and currently running horses.

The property is watered by a dam and equipped bore, along with two unequipped bores.

On site there is a two bedroom hardi-plank residence.

The shed has some internal walls which have previously been used for extra accommodation, along with a toilet and shower.

The property is fenced into four paddocks.

The property is just 20km from Kingaroy.

Extra features includes machinery shed, garden sheds, a chook pen, and three water tanks.

Check it out here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-lifestyle-qld-kingaroy-700005862

4. 232 Radunzs Road Kingaroy

65ha

Kingaroy

$579,000 negotiable

This property is only 10mins from Kingaroy and ticks all the boxes.

232 Radunzs Road Kingaroy is for sale.

This house has just been renovated and features three large bedrooms, the main bedroom has an en suite, a large open plan living, designer kitchen, tiled bathroom, polished floorboards, wood heater, airconditioned, ceiling fans, and a deck to perch on and take in the quiet rural views.

There is also approximately 15000 gallons of rainwater stored in three large poly tanks, so water is not going to be an issue.

The massive seven bay colour bond shed is 28m x 7.5m, three bays are enclosed and have power. It’s the ideal workman’s retreat that will house all of your machinery.

The 160 acre property is fully fenced and has a set of timber yards and crush.

The view from the huge deck.

There’s also 25 acres of contoured cultivation and approximately 100 acres of semi open and cleared containing improved pastures of Rhodes and native blue grasses. There is light forest timber country, including a large stand of iron bark, and a large spring fed dam.

Check it out here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-livestock-qld-kingaroy-700036238

5. 297 Mt Hope Road Kingaroy

64ha

Kingaroy

$215,000 negotiable

297 Mt Hope Road Kingaroy is for sale.

This property is just 15 minutes from Kingaroy.

It’s up high on a hill to take advantage of range views.

The property features a 7.5m x 9m Colorbond shed with solar hot water, a generator, phone connection, and two caravans for camping use.

There are three dams and hold good water. One dam is already set up to pipe water to the chook pens.

There is a house site up on the high red soil area, with two tanks for rain water in place.

The property is just 15 minutes from Kingaroy.

Check it out here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-other-qld-kingaroy-7845962

6. Gordonbrook Property

657.21 hectares

Kingaroy

$1,645,000

This Gordonbrook property is for sale.

This property has undulating, open grazing with scattered timber and areas of thicket useful stands of iron bark. Some of the previously farmed country has been contoured.

There are two large dams on site and six smaller dams. All paddocks have access to drinking water.

All boundary fencing is in good order. The internal fences are mostly electric single wire.

There is also a 25 year old brick home with three bedrooms and an open plan dining, kitchen, and living area.

On the property there is a two car carport and another shed.

Extras include a machinery shed and cattle yards with a crush, calf cradle, loading ramp, and tack shed.

The property includes a machinery shed.

Check it out here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-livestock-qld-gordonbrook-700061482

7. 147 Toomeys Road Taabinga

10ha

Kingaroy

$465,000 negotiable

This property includes a 30 acre freehold, two titles, plus 26 acre leasehold land with large frontage to the river.

147 Toomeys Road, Taabinga is for sale.

It has a well-presented three bedroom home with separate living and kitchen areas, a full length front veranda, covered back entertainment area, several garden sheds, a shed, two stables, day yards, tack and feed rooms, stock yards, and a chook pen.

There’s also lovely flower and vegetable gardens, and a fruit orchard.

The property has good fences and unlimited water is available from the river.

This little property is suitable for the horses, cattle, lucerne or small crops.

The little property includes a shed.

Check it out here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-other-qld-taabinga-7707599