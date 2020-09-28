LNP’s pledge to improve D’Aguilar Hwy safety

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington pledged to investigate major safety improvements to the D’Aguilar Highway if the LNP win office.

DEB Frecklington has pledged to investigate major safety improvements to the D’Aguilar Highway if the LNP win office at next month’s state election.

The South Burnett Times last month revealed 45 per cent of fatal crashes along the the Hwy between Kilcoy and Kingaroy in the past two decades were head-on collisions.

The data sparked calls for urgent upgrades to the major highway, including upgrading it to four lanes.

With Mrs Frecklington’s announcement last week of LNP plans to duplicate the Bruce Hwy from Gympie to Cairns, the South Burnett Times asked whether similar funding would be put to improving our region’s roads.

The opposition leader confirmed her party would investigate upgrades to the D’Aguilar were it to win government, as well as spending $50 million to upgrade driver reviver rest areas.

“An LNP Government would undertake a safety audit of the D’Aguilar Highway to prioritise important upgrades,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“Immediate, cost effective initiatives like turning lanes at intersections, cleared roadsides, audible lines and safety barriers are practical solutions that should be explored to increase safety on the highway.

“A targeted education campaign to counter speeding and distracted driving on the highway could also save lives.”

Mrs Frecklington also pointed to recent upgrades which have improved safety along the highway.

“The LNP’s plan to build a stronger economy means more investment in the D’Aguilar Highway because safety, reliability and productivity and are all so important,” she said.

“I have successfully campaigned for new overtaking lanes at Yarraman and Nanango and between Nanango and Kingaroy in the past and I will continue to fight for future investment in the D’Aguilar.

“The first step towards a safer D’Aguilar Highway is to change the government because it’s not a priority under Labor.”

In the past 14 days, the South Burnett region has seen 13 car crashes, two tragically resulting in death.

The most curious similarity between these single-vehicle crashes was a lack of any obvious explanation for why they occurred in the first place. Every single one of these crashes occurred outside of a town CBD, in perfect weather, and on smooth-driving roads. So what happened?

According the Senior Sergeant David Tierney, these unproblematic conditions may in fact be part of the problem.

“All of those traffic crashes - not one - would be in what you’d call a CBD area. They were all out in country areas, where you’re relaxed and driving,” he said

“It’s true that your likelihood of having a crash is higher within 10 kilometres from home. As you get closer, you start relaxing and thinking about what you’re going to do when you get home.”

“They just stop thinking about the half tonne piece of metal they’re driving in at 100km/h.”