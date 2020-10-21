LNP’s strict new laws for kids wandering streets

UPDATE: POLICE Minister Mark Ryan has described the LNP's plan to impose a curfew on youths as "hairbrained", saying the policy is a simplistic answer to a complex problem.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington today announced the trail program designed to get misbehaving youth off the streets in Townsville and Cairns.

Mr Ryan said curfews for youth involved in the criminal justice system already exist.

"Those kids who are on curfews get checked by police … these things already exists.

"They are part of an integrated system that is already in place, but a system that we are constantly investing in and constantly trying to improve.

"We've announced our five point plan, it is having some success already, we're seeing the number of young offenders reducing and in fact here in Townsville the number of young offenders in the most recent data have reduced by 7 per cent.

"That's not to say that the job's done, here's still more to do. It's a very complex issue, and we will never give up until we have fully addressed it and we are turning young people away from crime, but to come in with simplistic responses that aren't properly thought through that don't have proper consideration that have so many holes in is not a way to address complex issues, you have to have the integrated approach the investment we're making is making a difference."

INITIAL: A CURFEW will be introduced by a Deb Frecklington government for youths misbehaving on the streets of Townsville and Cairns.

The trial program to get kids off the streets will have young offenders taken to a refuge until they are picked up by their parents.

Under the plan, parents will be fined $250 if their child is found on the streets, with Ms Frecklington saying the onus needed to be on the parents.

Kids under the age of 14 years old will be picked up if it's after 8pm and teens from 15 years old to 17 years old if it is after 10pm.

But Ms Frecklington says police officers who catch young people out on the streets after curfew will use "common sense" to determine if they are out and about with a "reasonable excuse".

"The LNP Government will not sit back and shrug its shoulder when faced with a crime wave," Ms Frecklington said.

"We will take decisive action to cut crime and make communities safe again."

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as LNP's strict new laws for kids wandering streets