Local business fighting to make it through pandemic

KINGAROY Indian restaurant Spice Garden has been around for over four years now, and the owners said it’s the toughest business has ever been.

Chetan Talwar, his wife Rajni Arora, and their now four year old son moved to Kingaroy four years ago to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

“We were living in Sydney and this opportunity came up and we couldn’t say no,” Mr Talwar said.

“It’s a family run business.

“Working at the restaurant we have myself, my wife, and three other workers.”

Mr Talwar said before coronavirus they were one of the only restaurants in town specialising in take away.

“Now everybody is doing takeaway so everyone has more options and our business is suffering,” he said.

“Our business has gone down about 50 to 60 per cent since coronavirus.

“We’re doing the best we can to keep our staff on.

“If we have to let them go then they will have source of income and won’t be able to support themselves. I don’t want that to happen.”

Mr Talwar said they have an offer for locals in need.

“We put up a Facebook call out for people without money for food,” he said.

“Give us a call and we’ll deliver something to your door for free.

“We just want to do what we can for those who are worse off then us.”