A local fire ban operating in the Burnett region will be extended until December 11, 2020. File Photo.
News

Local fire ban extended for Burnett region

Holly Cormack
7th Dec 2020 10:30 AM
WITH current conditions perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) have extended a local fire ban in the North Burnett and South Burnett regions.

The local fire ban will be extended until 11.55 PM on Friday December 11, 2020, for residents in the Bundaberg, North Burnett, Cherbourg, South Burnett, Fraser Coast, Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Noosa Local Government Areas.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

South Burnett

