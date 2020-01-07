Burnett fire brigade desperately needs new recruits

NEW RECRUITS: South Nanango Rural Fire Brigade are desperately needing new active and support members to join their squadron. Picture: Contributed

NEW RECRUITS: South Nanango Rural Fire Brigade are desperately needing new active and support members to join their squadron. Picture: Contributed

IT'S been 11 years since Lee Liston first signed up to be part of the South Nanango Rural Fire Brigade.

Now as the First Officer in Charge, he is pleading for others to follow in his path after he experienced his worst fire season on record.

Mr Liston said he was grateful for the members who have come on board this year but they are desperately needing more people to relieve the current members.

"The guys can go out in the field for 18 hours at a time," Mr Liston said.

"Sometimes it's not that long but last year there was a time where it was close to 36 hours.

"We attended a fire at Shellbachs Rd at Kingaroy in the afternoon and at 2am had another call out to a fire at Tarong Rd, which went for most of the day.

"They are getting pretty exhausted out in the field.

"It's not good on the volunteers and their long term health," he said.

Currently the South Nanango Rural Fire Brigade has 14 members.

"We have 10 active members who go out on the truck and then we have four support members who stay behind and do all of the housekeeping work.

"They are a crucial part of our team because they help organise us, make sure we have enough food and water and keep the station operating.

Mr Liston said if anyone had their doubts about joining, the rural fire service always welcomed new recruits.

"I would tell anyone wanting to join to come along and give it ago." he said.

"It's about helping the community and there's a role in the rural fire service for everyone.

"Look at me, I came along 11 years ago and haven't left," he said.

South Nanango Rural Fire Brigade hosts training sessions every Tuesday from 6pm at their station and East Nanango has training sessions every Thursday from 4pm, with both running for approximately two hours.