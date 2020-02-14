Local girl lives out teaching dream at local school

LOCAL GIRL: Janet Munt has just started as a prep teacher at St John's in Kingaroy.

KINGAROY born and bred, Janet Munt has just embarked on her first year as a Prep teacher.

Ms Munt is working as a Prep teacher at Kingaroy’s St John’s Lutheran School, the same school her own two sons attended.

“I have been working in the kindergarten over the fence for the past 15 years,” Ms Munt said.

“So I have had the opportunity to get to know a lot of the school families where it all begins.

“I am so excited to be having my first teaching position in the Prep this year, after finally completing my degree.

“It means so much to me to be working at this school. I just love it here.

“My goal for this year in Prep is for the children to have a fun, positive first experience of school and to nurture their natural curiosity and quest for learning.”

Ms Munt said she had always loved working with children.

“They’re just so curious and happy and full of life,” she said.

“And at their ages they are like little sponges and they are so eager to learn.

“It really is a pleasure to be working with them.”

Ms Munt had spent the majority of her life in Kingaroy and said she loved it here.

“I have been a part of this amazing community for many years,” she said.

“I moved away for a few years but otherwise I’ve been here my entire life.

“I went away to do TAFE and get my diploma so I could work in childcare.

“Then I came back to Kingaroy and had my own children and a family and I stayed.

“One of my sons is 20 the other is 16 in Year 11.”

Despite loving her work as a kindergarten teacher, Ms Munt said she realised she wanted a change.

“I loved kindy so much, going to uni wasn’t about that,” she said.

“Being a kindy teacher was my dream.

“But sometimes dreams change and that’s OK too. It’s never too late to try something new.”

Six years ago Ms Munt made the decision to enrol in university to study to be a teacher.

“I was studying via distance at USQ in Toowoomba part-time while working here as a kindy teacher full-time,” she said.

“So doing two courses a semester took me six years.

“I graduated at the end of last year and then was fortunate enough to be able to start teaching here at St John’s this year.”

Ms Munt said she loved her job and it didn’t feel like work to her.

“I think when you’re super passionate about what you do you never hate having to go to work,” she said.

“I just love it.

“Yes, some days I wake up tired. But I still always want to be here with the ­students.”