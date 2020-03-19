Local golf duo go back to back with Peanut Harvest win

GOLF: Col Harch and Barry Dionysius put their local knowledge to good use to claim victory in the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf veterans competition on Tuesday.

This is the second time in a row the Kingaroy pair have taken out the annual event.

Harch, who has played golf for 45 years, said it was a great couple of days and the course looked excellent.

"Myself and Barry own a cart together and have been playing golf together for about 15 years," Harch said.

"There is a great golf ­community here in the South Burnett and a lot of promotion and hard work goes into making the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf such a successful event.

"The event attracts a lot of visitors and pumps quite a bit of money into the local ­community."

Thanks to some super putting from Dionysius, the pair finished the two-day 36-hole competition with a gross score of 145 points.

Harch comes from a tennis background and said the hand- eye co-ordination he learnt through tennis had helped a lot with his golf.

"I was originally a tennis player, however a medical condition wouldn't allow me to serve so I took up golf," Harch said.

"When I started I had one lesson with a professional and learnt about how to grip the club correctly and everything has followed on from there.

"I think a lot of the hand-eye connection that is required to be good at tennis transfers across to golf."

Dionysius, who originates from Tingoora, said he had a great day of golf.

"It's a bit unusual for me to do so well but I had a really good day playing with my mate," he said.

Dionysius said he'd been playing golf for more than 40 years - "way back when I had a mate who told me to come out for a hit of golf".

"His name was Alan ­Tessman and I said, 'No way, it was a stupid game, I don't want to play that'.

"Now I'm hooked.

"I've been an A-grade player for about 30 years now - wouldn't say I'm real good, but I go and give it a go."

He said he was a regular on the green, especially since he stopping working.

"I retired a few years ago," Dionysius said.

"Since retiring I play at least twice a week, sometimes three times a week.

"It's a great golf club and is just nice to get together and have some laughs with everybody.

"We're all good mates there and a close-knit community," he said.

"I love being a part of such a great golf club."