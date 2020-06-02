LOCAL HEROES: JPs championed for hard work

HEROES: QJA South Burnett Branch member Marian Petersen and President Mr Peter Verbakel with their Deb Frecklington Local Hero Grant. (Photo: Contributed)

SOUTH Burnett’s hardworking Justices of the Peace have been herald as local heroes.

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington announced their work had been supported through round 11 of her Local Hero Grants.

Ms Frecklington was delighted to supported these hardworking ‘quiet achievers’ who give so much of their time to help the community.

“The QJA South Burnett branch helps promote the work of our local Justices of the Peace and Commisioners for Declarations and they approached me to assist with a small grant for their organisation,” she said.

“I have always felt it was very important to recognise the work of JP’s, who are there to help with documents and guidance, at often very important moments of our life.”

The Kilkivan Swimming Club, Nanango Stressbusters and Wondai Garden Expo who were also successful with their Round 11 applications.

“My Local Hero Grants are available for community groups from the Nanango Electorate,” Ms Frecklington said.

“They provide an opportunity to show my support, thanks and appreciation for all our hardworking volunteer groups who make such a difference for our community.”

The closing date for round twelve is August 31.

If you would like to apply go to www.debfrecklington.com.au or contact her office on 4190 7100.