MUSIC MADNESS: Grant Collins from Topology with Archer, Kyson, Campbell, Lily, and Olivia from Moffatdale State School. Picture: Madeline Grace
News

Local kids treated to musical workshop

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
27th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
ARIA nominated musical group Topology delivered unique composition expertise for the first time in the South Burnett to Cloyna, Windera and Moffatdale State Schools.

They brought musical prowess and inspiration to students through their enriching and engaging TOP UP Education workshops on Monday, February 24.

DRUM ADDICT: Grant Collins from Topology demonstrates his drum skills. Picture: Madeline Grace
More than 80 students enrolled for the comprehensive and innovative music workshops.

The students were treated to workshops on bucket drumming, percussion and

Blackbutt musician Matthew Wild conducted workshops on the ukulele.

Grant Collins was in charge of the bucket drumming workshops and said he thoroughly enjoyed his time at the local schools.

FUNKY TUNES: Grant Collins from Topology teaches Daniel from Moffatdale how to play drums on his bucket.
“It’s just been an awesome opportunity,” Mr Collins said.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and it’s always so much fun.

“Anyone can do it. You don’t need a whole lot of rhythm or talent.

“At the end of the session we let them make as much noise as they want which they all obviously love. It’s fun.”

