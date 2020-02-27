Local kids treated to musical workshop
ARIA nominated musical group Topology delivered unique composition expertise for the first time in the South Burnett to Cloyna, Windera and Moffatdale State Schools.
They brought musical prowess and inspiration to students through their enriching and engaging TOP UP Education workshops on Monday, February 24.
More than 80 students enrolled for the comprehensive and innovative music workshops.
The students were treated to workshops on bucket drumming, percussion and
Blackbutt musician Matthew Wild conducted workshops on the ukulele.
Grant Collins was in charge of the bucket drumming workshops and said he thoroughly enjoyed his time at the local schools.
“It’s just been an awesome opportunity,” Mr Collins said.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and it’s always so much fun.
“Anyone can do it. You don’t need a whole lot of rhythm or talent.
“At the end of the session we let them make as much noise as they want which they all obviously love. It’s fun.”