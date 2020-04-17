LOCAL MIDWIFE: Meet Kathryn, an essential worker

MEET South Burnett local and frontline essential worker Kathryn Curtis.

During this global health pandemic and with the ongoing threat of coronavirus the South Burnett Times wanted to take the chance to show our gratitude by profiling as many of our local health workers as we can.

Kathryn Curtis is a midwife at Kingaroy Hospital.

“I felt like midwifery picked me,” Ms Curtis said.

“I was always on a journey to becoming a midwife, long before I knew it.

“In saying that though, if someone had told me when I was finishing high school that I would become a midwife and love my job as much as I do, I would have laughed.”

Ms Curtis grew up in the Darling Downs and said moving to Kingaroy was an easy decision.

“I already knew the town well and the opportunity to work in a rural hospital made the choice easy,” she said.

As a midwife in a rural hospital Ms Curtis said she never knows what her day is going to look like.

“In larger hospitals, you know your shift is in the birthing suite, or postnatal ward, but in a rural hospital, it could any or both of those.

“Some days, I could be with a family helping bring a baby into the world, and then caring for another woman in postnatal, or caring for a nursery baby.”

Ms Curtis said her favourite part about her role is being able to use the full scope of her knowledge.

“I absolutely adore my job and love all the different areas of maternity care, each for very different reasons,” she said.

“That said, there is something uniquely special about being with women in labour.

“Being with them as they summon the strength and power to bring their baby into the world, and to be there when a new life begins is one of the greatest privileges of being a midwife.”

When asks her inspires her, Ms Curtis said it was other women.

“Midwives are privileged to work with women in a way that is very intimate, at a time that is extremely transformative,” she said.

“I am constantly inspired by the seemingly bottomless well of strength women have, even when they don’t realise it, that they draw from on their journey to motherhood.”