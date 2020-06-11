Menu
CARING CAREER: Michael Schwarze is a hard working nurse at the Kingaroy Hospital. Photo: Darling Downs Health
News

Local nurse follows in his father’s footsteps

Madeline Grace
11th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
THE World Health Organisation has designated 2020 as the year of the nurse and midwife, in recognition of the contributions they make to the community as well as the risks associated with nursing shortages.

In honour of this the South Burnett Times has been profiling as many local nurses and midwives in our papers and online as possible.

This edition we talk to Michael Schwarze, a hard working nurse at the Kingaroy Hospital.

Mr Schwarze is a school-based youth health and cardiac rehab nurse at the hospital.

He was a plumber for seven years before realising he needed a change. Following in his father’s footsteps, Mr Schwarze enrolled in nursing.

“My father was my role model and I grew up hearing his nursing stories,” he said.

“He spoke so passionately about nursing and working at Kingaroy Hospital, it inspired me to try and do the same.”

Moving from Newcastle back to Kingaroy, Mr Schwarze has found the hospital to be an incredibly supportive and friendly work environment.

“One of the reasons I like working at Kingaroy Hospital is that it is founded on promoting the values of compassion, integrity, dignity, innovation and courage,” he said.

“I believe these values are essential to enable me to have a greater impact on the health of my community.

“I think it is a privilege to be able to meet people at their lowest and play a part in their journey in reaching positive outcomes for their health and wellbeing.”

