LOCAL NURSE: Meet Amy, an essential frontline worker

MEET South Burnett local and frontline essential worker Amy Staples, clinical nurse and part-time acting clinical facilitator.

During this global health pandemic and with the ongoing threat of coronavirus the South Burnett Times wanted to take the chance to show our gratitude by profiling as many of our local health workers as we can.

Ms Staples works at Kingaroy Hospital.

“Nursing is in my DNA,” she said.

“I have a large family history of nurses on both sides of my family.”

“I was also exposed to the value of nursing as a teenager after watching a loved one go through a traumatic accident.

“I saw first-hand the skills required of an emergency and ICU nurse, and it not only interested me, but also sat strangely comfortably with me.”

A South Burnett local, Ms Staples returned home after university to work at the Kingaroy Hospital.

“I love the variety of patients and the versatility required to be a nurse in a rural hospital,” she said.

Ms Staples said her favourite part about her role is seeing both nurses and patients alike achieving their goals.

“Seeing the new generation of nurses learn new skills that have a positive impact on our patient’s wellbeing, and then seeing patients discharged home – it’s just great to be a part of that journey,” she said.

Ms Staples said she draws her inspiration from the senior nurses at Kingaroy Hospital.

“The senior nurses are almost like part of the foundation here,” she said.

“They have worked within these walls for so long and have seen so many changes within the nursing field, yet they still have the passion to adapt and challenge themselves.

“They inspire me to aim to be the hardest worker on shift, and to reach the standard they have set for me.”