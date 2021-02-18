Local police to run sports based drug and alcohol program

South Burnett police are set to run a serious of sport based skill workshops focusing on drug and alcohol education. Photo/Contributed

South Burnett Police will again take to the sporting fields starting this week for the Queensland Police Service Rugby League (QPSRL) Touch Cup.

After the run away success of the pilot program last year, local police have again teamed up with the NRL and South Burnett Rugby League to run this successful program.

It will see weekly skill sessions run at Kingaroy State High School, Nanango State High School, Murgon State High School and St Marys College Kingaroy, all culminating in a gala day at Kingaroy Rugby league grounds on March 12.

The QPSRL League Touch Cup will also be run in conjunction with booze you lose project after funding was gained from National Drug Strategy Law Enforcement Funding Committee.

This project will see local officers from each division attend the skills sessions and gala day.

The objective will not only be to develop informal relations between students, schools and police but also provide proactive strategies and guidance to the students on alcohol and drug education.

The sessions will be focused on healthy mind/ healthy body ethos and the importance of getting the best from life.

Information will also include research that shows the inherent dangers for youths from drug and alcohol abuse.

Students will also be given proactive skills and the knowledge of what help is available in their local communities whether for them or persons they know.