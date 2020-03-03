Local principal shares her thoughts on feminism

ST JOHN'S Lutheran School (Kingaroy) principal Karyn Bjelke-Petersen said International Women's Day was about recognising everything women have achieved so far.

Ms Bjelke-Petersen studied education at university and said it has always been her passion.

"I've always loved teaching and helping young children," she said.

"It's a wonderful privilege to be part of a child's life and teach them skills that you know will help them on their journey to becoming a productive member of society.

"It's important to recognise all that's been achieved by women in the past. We enjoy equality with men in so many areas of life today because of their efforts."

Ms Bjelke-Petersen said she looks up to many women in her life.

"My mother-in-law, Flo Bjelke-Petersen, because at the age of 60 she was elected as senator and carried on in that role for 12 years," she said.

"I think to start a career as a senator at age 60 when there were very few other women in parliament was extraordinary.

"It was a career that required a great deal of energy and a huge amount of travel and she didn't do it to raise a red flag about women's rights, she did it because she felt she had something to contribute.

"The way she balanced her career and family life was also inspirational. When she came home, she was Grandma, nothing more, nothing less.

"An inspiring woman is one who has respect for all those around her," she said.

"Everyone is different and everyone has something to contribute. I admire women because of the values they hold, not necessarily because of what they have achieved. It's possible to be incredibly successful, yet still remain grounded."

Ms Bjelke-Petersen said feminism to her was about what women in the past have done to ensure modern women enjoy certain rights.

"Including the freedom to choose whether to stay home with children, have a career or do a mixture of both," she said.

"Success is knowing that I have worked hard to achieve the very best I possibly can.

"It's about working with a wonderful team of educators to create a supportive environment for students and their families where everyone feels welcome.

"It's also about continuing the great tradition at St John's of fostering not only academic skills but also personal skills such as confidence, leadership and resilience.

"Being able to impart these skills in a Christian environment is the icing on the cake."

