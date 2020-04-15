Local school bakes with love for essential workers

SAINT Mary’s Catholic College staff and students cranked up their ovens and baked batches of Anzac biscuits full of love for essential workers in our Kingaroy pharmacies.

Principal secretary Alice Hauritz said as a school they wanted to give thanks and support locals.

Staff members have even been making a more conscious effort to order their lunches from local businesses.

BAKING TIME: Jordyn Soley and Meg Wernecke. Photo: St Mary's Catholic College.

“Essential workers within the health and emergency services have been given an act of kindness throughout this pandemic and we as a College community wanted to bring some smiles of joy to others,” she said.

“Our pharmacies along with other businesses have been working tirelessly to keep up with the demand on what our community needs and we felt they needed to be recognised for their efforts.

“We hope that our acts of kindness have brought some smiles and joyful moments to all our pharmacies small businesses here in Kingaroy.”

Susan Mahoney and Niketa Law. Photo: St Mary's Catholic College

The school also shared a poem by David Harris to go along with their freshly baked Anzac biscuits:

A simple act of kindness can stop a million tears.

A little hug can give so much joy.

A letter now and then to someone can save so many wasted years.

We should hold every moment precious

And help as many as we can

With a simple act of kindness every now and then.

The world would be a better place

If we all cared a little more.

Imagine how many smiling faces

Would greet us at the door

If we extended that helping hand

With a simple act of kindness

That could spread across many lands.