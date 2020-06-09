LOCAL SPORT: Get your Active Clubs Kickstart entries in

APPLICATIONS OPEN: Has your sporting club applied for the Queensland Government’s Active Clubs Kickstart funding yet? Monto Misfits goal shooter Deni Krause shoots a goal during their match against Munduberra Phoenix at the Central Burnett Challenge netball carnival in Nanango last year.

BURNETT sporting clubs are being urged to apply for theQueensland Government's

COVID SAFE Active Clubs Kickstart, a series of funding of $2,000 to support sport or active recreation organisations and clubs so they can get back onto the playing field post-COVID-19.

All regional sporting clubs are eligible for the funding so long at they have no outstanding compliance issues at the time of application.

The funding can be used for a number of different uses such as sporting or office equipment, training, catering and operational expenses.

The total project cost can exceed $2,000 however, your organisation has to pay the difference.

The funding will not be available for the purchase of white goods, capital works or fixed structures, consultancy purposes, feasibility studies, prizes, giveaways, alcohol, merchandise or wages of ongoing or seasonal nature (e.g. paid coaches).

Strikers' Matthew Baldwin at Monto Soccer Club homes games on July 27, 2019.

Key dates for Round 1

25 May 2020 - Applications open

17 June 2020 - Applications closed (if all funds have been committed, the close will occur earlier)

23 March 2020 - Date from when expenses can be claimed due to COVID restrictions

30 June 2021 - Projects must be completed

2020/21 - Round 2 opens

Nanango 2 finds a gap past the Gayndah Golden All Stars at the Central Burnett Challenge netball carnival in Nanango on August 3.

Applications close at 5pm next Wednesday, June 17.

To apply, clubs and organisations must first be registered in the Sport and Recreation Grant Registration Portal (GRP).

The online applicant portal is not compatible with mobile devices so you will need access to a computer or laptop to submit an application.

If you need help completing your application, email SRSGRPortal@npsr.qld.gov.au.

To create an online application, follow with link.

For more information, head to the Queensland Government's COVID SAFE Active Clubs Kickstart website here.