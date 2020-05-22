Local tuckshop giving back to struggling families

HELPING HANDS: Tricia Davison and Deb Litzow preparing meals for struggling families at St John's tuckshop. Photo: St John's

HELPING HANDS: Tricia Davison and Deb Litzow preparing meals for struggling families at St John's tuckshop. Photo: St John's

IN THESE tough and uncertain times a pair of St John’s Lutheran School staff members have taken it upon themselves to give back to struggling parents.

Deb Litzow is St John’s tuckshop co-ordinator and Tricia Davison is a part of their administration team.

Tricia usually works in the uniform shop but Ms Litzow needed some extra help in the tuckshop recently, and Ms Davison was more than happy to lend a hand.

For the past four weeks, while many families have been juggling home learning with working from home, Ms Litzow has offered families the chance to purchase a wholesome meal to make dinner on Wednesday nights that little bit easier.

The menu is simple and there’s usually a choice of two mains and an optional desert.

The main course was designed to feed a family of four and costs a total of $15.

It was an extra $7 for desert.

This week’s options were apricot chicken or beef and pasta bake with sticky date pudding for desert.

During the past four weeks the team have cooked about 100 meals, a huge effort.

As the word spread, more families started ordering and on Wednesday.

All up Ms Litzow and Ms Davison Deb have prepared meals for 40 St John’s families.