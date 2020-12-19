Avalon locals say they are disappointed but understand the Premier’s decision to put the area under lockdown from 5pm tonight.

Barista Tom Colley said his cafe is remaining takeaway only today but will be considering shutting completely.

"It's not unexpected I guess with all the cases in Avalon but it's a shame especially around Christmas," Mr Colley said.

"I've got a lot of family who were going to come up from Victoria and we won't be seeing them anymore," he said.

He described the suburb as a "ghost town" this morning.

Locals awaiitng testing at a pop up testing clinic in Avalon today. Picture: Tim Hunter.

People waiting to get tested for COVID-19 at Mona Vale Hospital. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Avalon local Gavin Kerr and his daughter India were out picking up coffee when they heard the news about lockdown.

"Obviously it's tough for Christmas ... it's really disappointing but we need to do what needs to be done," Mr Kerr said.

"We understand how this virus works and you have to take the good with the bad and do the right thing, we are trying to do our best," he said.

Gavin said he plans to hunker down at home, and will probably no longer be going through with their plans to see family in Bowral.

The Avalon Fitness First gym was today added to the list of venues identified by NSW Health, and shut its doors this morning.

Anyone who attended the gym on December 6,7,8,11 and 12 should isolate and get tested.

NSW Health said potentially hundreds of people were exposed at the gym.

The owner Paul Grey said

"We want to let our numbers know we've always done the right thing, had hand sanitiser and wiping things down ... we are doing everything we can to notify everyone and the relevant authorities," Mr Grey said.

Originally published as Lockdown locals living in a COVID ghost town