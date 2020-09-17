Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services attended a fatal airplane accident at the Gatton Airpark. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Emergency services attended a fatal airplane accident at the Gatton Airpark. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
News

Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

Ali Kuchel
17th Sep 2020 2:56 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man who died in a tragic light aircraft crash this morning has been identified as John Walmsley.

It was reported to emergency services that Mr Walmsley's trike - a basic ultra-light plane - crashed at the Gatton Airstrip shortly after 8.30am.

Emergency services were tasked to the scene, however Mr Walmsley, who was piloting the aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents along Continental Court rushed to the scene to Mr Walmsley's aid, with witnesses reporting he was flying erratically before the crash.

The Gatton Star understands Mr Walmsley was in his 80s.

Airpark resident Alec Williams said Mr Walmsley had "been a pilot forever".

"He was the nicest bloke and he was the president of the body corporate here," Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams said Mr Walmsley was very community minded, and everyone at the airpark shared the same passion - flying.

"He would have a tennis day at his courts every now and then - he was a strong instigator," Mr Williams said.

Former body corporate chairman Marty Hone said Mr Walmsley moved to the park about two years ago.

"He's one of those guys who gets up early in the morning and goes for a fly for 10 to 15 minutes," Mr Hone said.

"He was seeing out his days doing what he loved."

"John had become the chairman of the body corporate committee, he took over at the last election, he had only been in it for about three months."

editors picks fatality gatton airpark lockyer valley
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug diversion programs overflowing as drug statistics soar

        Premium Content Drug diversion programs overflowing as drug statistics soar

        Crime In the past two years drug offence statistics have more than doubled in Kingaroy leading to a long waiting list to get in to drug diversion programs.

        Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        Premium Content Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        News Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, Chief Health Officer

        DRUG RAIDS: Kingaroy police finding unusual psychedelics

        Premium Content DRUG RAIDS: Kingaroy police finding unusual psychedelics

        Crime Police are beginning to find two unusual drugs appearing at raids in Kingaroy

        Mental health warrior walks 150km’s to stamp out stigma

        Premium Content Mental health warrior walks 150km’s to stamp out stigma

        Health KINGAROY local, Jennifer Bayldon, is rewiring public perception of mental health in...