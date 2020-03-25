Lockyer woman passes airport’s near-pointless virus testing

A MINDEN woman, who returned to Queensland on Sunday after an overseas holiday, has revealed how relaxed border security at Brisbane's international airport.

Lyn Smith, who returned to Australia on Sunday after a family holiday in Thailand and Singapore, said her family signed a few pieces of paper before heading home.

"Unless we disclosed if we weren't feeling well, we wouldn't have been asked," she said.

"There was one thermal heat monitor, and no-one took our temperatures."

When their plane landed, passengers were required to remain seated despite the seatbelt sign switching off.

It was then Mrs Smith said a doctor boarded the plane and approached a couple who disembarked before the rest of the flight.

They were told not to take photographs in the terminal.

The Smith family filled out two pieces of paperwork, outlining where they had come from, where they lived and where they would be self-isolating.

Mrs Smith, who has since self-isolated with her husband and son, said measures in Singapore far outweighed those in Australia.

She said when leaving and returning from their Singapore resort, their temperatures were check by resort staff.

Singapore officials were also temperature-checking random people in cars on the streets, and the airport was full of heat monitors and staff taking passengers temperatures.

"We were following the social media back home and saw people panic buying. We were worried what it would look like when we got home," Mrs Smith said.

The panic buying is an aspect of the coronavirus pandemic Mrs Smith has not had to face.

Instead, she has relied on a friend and Woolworths click and collect to do her shopping.

"We haven't had any contact with anyone except a friend who did some grocery shopping for us and dropped it at the front door," she said.

"We didn't even go to the door."

Four days into self-isolation, Mrs Smith said they had taken all the protective measures they could.

"We have been very particular in using hand sanitisers," she said.

"But my biggest concern for my husband and I - we don't know who sat in that aeroplane seat before us. We don't know how clean those airports were.

"We are relying on other people to keep us safe as well."

Fortunately for Mrs Smith and her husband, they have both been able to continue their jobs from home.

However she said no-one had checked on them, whether it be a phone call from the Health Department or visit from the police.

"If we weren't doing the right thing, no-one would know," she said.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Lyn Smith, of Minden, on holiday in Thailand before coming back to Australia. Contributed

RESTRICTED TAKEAWAY OPTIONS

What they have done is continue to support their community, opting to add takeout meals into the mix.

Mrs Smith posted on Facebook on Tuesday night, calling for takeaway recommendations that offered home delivery.

"Some people commented and said 'why don't you cook the food at home'," Mrs Smith said.

"But we have a community here and have to find ways to support them."

Mrs Smith said without Uber eats and businesses not offering delivery, it was challenging to get takeaway.

"The hotels are saying they have takeaway meals, but no-one is really saying they will deliver," she said.